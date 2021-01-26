El que avisa no es traidor. El pasado octubre Disney ya anunció el refuerzo de las advertencias sobre contenidos racistas y despectivos que venía introduciendo en algunas de sus producciones como Dumbo (1941)Peter Pan (1953 o Los aristogatos (1970).

"Este programa incluye representaciones negativas y/o un mal tratamiento de personas o culturas", arranca el texto que incluyeron en esos filmes.

Ahora, la compañía ha decidido restringir la visualización a los menores de siete años de estos tres clásicos por su contenido potencialmente racista.

"En lugar de eliminar este contenido, queremos reconocer su impacto dañino, aprender de él y generar debate para crear juntos un futuro más inclusivo. Disney se compromete a crear historias con temas inspiradores y ambiciosos que reflejen la rica diversidad de la experiencia humana en todo el mundo", finaliza la advertencia.

Son diversos pasajes de estas películas las que han motivado la decisión de Disney. En el caso de Dumbo, entiende que se ridiculiza y estereotipa a los esclavos afroamericanos que trabajaban en las plantaciones el pasado siglo en Estados Unidos. Especial atención en este sentido merece el tema The Song of the Roustabouts.

En el caso de Peter Man, es la representación de los nativos americanos la que se realiza de forma indebida y con tintes despectivos o burlones, especialmente en otro pasaje musical, la canción What Makes Red Man Red.

Mientras que en Los aristogatos es la esteotipada imagen de Shun Gon, un gato siamés, la que realiza caricatura racista de los asiáticos.

En octubre compañía también habilitó un enlace, Disney.com/StoriesMatter, con información sobre el impacto de la narración diversa en la cultura. Disney+ decidió anteriormente descartar de su catálogo la película Canción del sur por su contenido racista. "No es apropiada en el mundo de hoy", afirmó Bob Iger, CEO de Disney.