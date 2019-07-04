Disney elimina una escena de 'Toy Story 2' que muestra acoso sexual

Disney ha decidido eliminar una escena de las tomas falsas de Toy Story 2 al mostrar una escena de acoso, protagonizadas por El Capataz y dos muñecas Barbie, según recoge The Guardian.

Por lo tanto, en la reedición de la película ya no estará presente la secuencia en la que el personaje se insinúa y les asegura que puede conseguir para ellas un papel en Toy Story 3. Cuando El Capataz se da cuenta de que está siendo grabado, se muestra sorprendido, nervioso. (En el vídeo se puede observar en el minuto 3:29).

John Lasseter, animador y cofundador de Pixar, abandonó la empresa a finales de 2018 al salir a la luz los comportamientos inadecuados hacia las trabajadoras. Algo por lo que tuvo que pedir perdón. "Me disculpo profundamente si os he decepcionado. Especialmente quiero pedir perdón a cualquiera que haya estado en el lado contrario de un abrazo no deseado o cualquier otro gesto que sienta que haya cruzado el límite de algún modo, manera o forma", dijo Lasseter.

El movimiento #metoo desveló el acoso sexual hacia las mujeres en Hollywood. Momento en el que numerosas mujeres denunciaron estas conductas machistas y por las que el productor Harvey Weinstein está siendo juzgado.