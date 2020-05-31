Estás leyendo: Disuelven una barbacoa en un descampado de Granada con más de 50 participantes

La concentración tuvo lugar este sábado en un espacio público de la capital granadina en la que se congregaron más de medio centenar de personas para hacer deporte y participar en una barbacoa con bebidas. 

Espacio público en el que se desarrolló la barbacoa.
Espacio público en el que se desarrolló la barbacoa.

La Policía Local de Granada ha denunciado a 39 personas por incumplir el estado de alarma tras intervenir en una concentración con más de medio centenar de personas que habían organizado una barbacoa con consumo de alcohol en un descampado de esta capital andaluza.

Según han informado este domingo fuentes policiales, la concentración tuvo lugar este sábado en un espacio público de la calle Alejandro Otero, que congregó a más de 50 personas que hacían deporte y participaban en una barbacoa con bebida en la vía pública.

A esta intervención, en la que los agentes denunciaron a 39 personas e inmovilizaron dos vehículos, se sumó anoche el control de botellones en la calle, práctica por la que se interpusieron otras cinco denuncias.

La Policía Local también denunció a una terraza por exceso de aforo, a otra por incumplir el horario de cierre y a una tercera por no tener licencia de ocupación de vía pública.

Además, las llamadas por ruidos en viviendas causaron una denuncia más y los agentes controlaron una concentración de más de medio centenar de personas convocada por la asociación Pro Derechos Humanos Andalucía, aunque se desarrolló sin incidentes.

