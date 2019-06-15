Público
Diversas detenciones en Valencia relacionadas con el incendio del carguero italiano 'Grande Europa'

La investigación se encuentra bajo secreto de sumario. La embarcación, que portaba 1.843 vehículos a bordo, sufrió un incendió en la madrugada del 15 de mayo cuando el navío se encontraba a 15 millas náuticas de la isla de Cabrera.

Imagen de la embarcación / Salvamento Marítimo

La Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil conjunta de Valencia y de Baleares ha llevado a cabo diversas detenciones en Valencia relacionadas con el incendio del carguero italiano Grande Europa, que podría haber sido intencionado.

Según han informado fuentes del Instituto Armado a Europa Press, la investigación se encuentra bajo secreto de sumario.

Cabe recordar que la embarcación, que portaba 1.843 vehículos a bordo, sufrió un incendió en la madrugada del 15 de mayo cuando el navío se encontraba a 15 millas náuticas de la isla de Cabrera. El foco del fuego fue el incendio de dos vehículos que portaba a bordo.

