Diversidad sexual La Generalitat adaptará formularios administrativos a la diversidad sexual

La instrucción tiene como objetivo "hacer efectivo" el derecho a la igualdad y a la no discriminación por razón de orientación sexual, identidad y expresión de género en los ámbitos públicos y privados.

La Generalitat catalana adaptará formularios administrativos a la diversidad sexual. Pixabay

La Conselleria de Trabajo, Asuntos Sociales y Familias de la Generalitat adaptará todos sus formularios y comunicación administrativa a la diversidad sexual, expresión de género y familiar, con la incorporación de una tercera casilla destinada a las personas que se definan como no binarias, ha informado este lunes en un comunicado.

Esta instrucción tiene la vocación de ser implantada en todas las consellerias y nace de la Ley 11/2014, que insta a la Generalitat a establecer las medidas para "hacer efectivo" el derecho a la igualdad y a la no discriminación por razón de orientación sexual, identidad y expresión de género en los ámbitos públicos y privados sobre los que ésta tiene competencias, han dicho los impulsores.

De esta manera, desaparecerá el formulismo binario hombre/mujer, y la Dirección General de Igualdad ha señalado que esta instrucción permitirá evitar las discriminaciones entorno al colectivo LGTBI, así como visibilizarlo.

