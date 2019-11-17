Público
Doblaje en España Muere el actor de doblaje Arseni Corselles, voz de Sean Connery y Humphrey Bogart

Su registro vocal grave, que completó hasta un millar de doblajes, también le sirvió para ponerse en la piel de Burt Reynolds, Charlton Heston y Marcello Mastroianni.

Imagen de Arseni Corselles. AADPC

Arseni Corselles, el actor que prestó su voz al doblaje de actores como Sean Connery, Rock Hudson, Nick Nolte, Burt Lancaster o el popular JR de la serie Dallas en su versión en catalán, ha fallecido este fin de semana a los 86 años.

Arseni Corsellas, considerado uno de los más grandes actores de doblaje de España, empezó su carrera profesional en Radio Juventud de Barcelona y en RNE haciendo radioteatro.

Su voz sonó en las versiones dobladas de 21 películas de Sean Connery, 19 de Rock Hudson, 17 de Nick Nolte, el mismo número de filmes en los que intervino prestando su voz a Burt Lancaster y Christopher Plummer.

Su registro vocal grave, que completó hasta un millar de doblajes, también le sirvió para ponerse en la piel de Burt Reynolds, Charlton Heston y Marcello Mastroianni, así como en la de Humphrey Bogart en el segundo doblaje de Casablanca.

Corsellas, que había nacido en 1933 en Figueres (Girona), fue también uno de los primeros actores en doblar al catalán cuando TV3 empezó sus emisiones, y fue entonces cuando se popularizó su doblaje del actor Larry Hagman en el papel de JR en la serie televisiva Dallas.

Arseni Corsellas, cuyo hijo David, continúa la tradición y es también actor y director de doblaje, participó asimismo en algunas películas como actor, como en "Amor propio", de Mario Camus; o "Lo mejor que le puede pasar a un cruasán", de Paco Mir.

