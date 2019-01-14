Público
El doctor Cavadas reimplanta dos dedos del pie a un niño que sufrió un accidente en una atracción de feria

El Hospital de Manises (Valencia), donde se ha llevado a cabo la operación quirúrgica, ha confirmado que la intervención realizada este domingo "fue bien" y el paciente se encuentra en "observación postoperatorio".

Imagen de archivo del doctor Pedro Carlos Cavadas. EFE

Nuevo milagro del doctor Pedro Carlos Cavadas. Esta vez, el cirujano plástico ha reimplantado dos dedos del pie a un niño que quedó atrapado en una atracción de la feria del barrio de Rabasa en Alicante.

La intervención quirúrgica ha tenido lugar en el Hospital de Manises (Valencia). Fuentes del centro hospitalario han confirmado a Efe que la operación realizada este domingo "fue bien" y el paciente se encuentra en "observación postoperatorio".

Según han informado fuentes cercanas a la investigación a Europa Press, el pie del menor se quedó atrapado en un escalón móvil de la atracción el pasado sábado por la tarde. Al lugar se trasladó una unidad del Samu, pero el pequeño ya no se encontraba en el lugar. Su padre, "ante el estrés del niño", lo llevó al Hospital General de Alicante.

La Policía Nacional se ha hecho cargo de la investigación. La instalación de la feria de Rabasa fue precintada y después revisada técnicamente para proceder a su apertura.

