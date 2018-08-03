La Unión Europea ha aprobado el uso de Aimobing (erenuman), el primer fármaco para prevenir las migrañas en adultos que las padecen de manera habitual. En España podría comenzar a probarse durante los meses de otoño de 2018.
El mecanismo de acción del medicamento permite el bloqueo del receptor del péptido relacionado con el gen de la calcitonina, que tiene un papel fundamental durante el desarrollo del dolor de la migraña.
Según Novartis, empresa que ha desarrollado el fármaco, en la fase de pruebas se demostró que el 26% de los pacientes que consumieron Aimobing "quedaron libres de migrañas".
“Veremos un alivio sostenido de la migraña en muchas personas que padecen esta enfermedad debilitante”, explica Peter Goadsby, profesor de Neurología del King’s College Hospital de Londres.
Desde Novartis, por su parte, aseguran que el el hecho de que la UE de la luz verde al medicamento supone un "hito para la sociedad, los médicos, las familias y la gente que padece migrañas".
La migraña es un trastorno neurológico complejo cuyos síntomas se muestran en forma de cefaleas de diferentes intensidades que, además, pueden ir acompañados de náuseas, vómitos, sensibilidad a la luz y a los sonidos fuertes.
Se trata de "la tercera causa de discapacidad en menores de 50 años, ya que provoca una grave alteración en la vida personal y profesional de millones de pacientes en todo el mundo. Se estima que los costes de la migraña son cerca de 27.000 millones de euros al año sólo en Europa", explica Novartis en un comunicado al que ha tenido acceso Público.
