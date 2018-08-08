Público
Drogas Detenidos Manuel Charlín y uno de sus hijos en una operación contra el narcotráfico

El patriarca del conocido como clan de 'los Charlines' está en libertad desde el año 2010, tras cumplir diversas condenas por tráfico de drogas. Fue uno de los procesados más conocidos en el marco de la 'Operación Nécora' de  1990.

Manuel Charlín Gama (derecha), patriarca del clan de los Charlines, en una foto de archivo. / EFE

El patriarca del conocido como clan de 'los Charlines', Manuel Charlín, y uno de sus hijos, han sido detenidos este miércoles en el marco de una operación contra el narcotráfico.

Fuentes policiales han confirmado las detenciones, que se han producido durante la mañana, en su vivienda situada en Vilanova de Arousa (Pontevedra), en el marco de una operación contra el tráfico de drogas, que todavía está en marcha.

Manuel Charlín Gama está en libertad desde el año 2010, después de haber cumplido diversas condenas por tráfico de drogas. Había sido procesado en el marco de la 'Operación Nécora' desarrollada por el juez Baltasar Garzón en el año 1990 aunque en aquella ocasión fue absuelto, si bien cumplió diversas condenas posteriores.

