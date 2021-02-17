madridActualizado:
El duque de Edimburgo, marido de la Reina Isabel II, se encuentra desde estemartes ingresado en un hospital, según ha anunciado el Palacio de Buckingham, que ha aclarado que se trata de una medida de "precaución" después de que "se sintiese mal".
Felipe de Edimburgo, de 99 años y que cumplirá en junio el centenario, se ha internado por recomendación de su médico personal y permanecerá en observación previsiblemente durante "unos días". El duque no fue ingresado de urgencia, sino que fue trasladado al hospital en un vehículo privado y entró al edificio caminando sin ayuda, subrayaron fuentes del palacio a medios británicos.
Las mismas fuentes aseguraron que sus problemas de salud no están relacionados con la covid-19. Al igual que la reina Isabel II, de 94 años, fue vacunado contra el coronavirus en enero.
Ya en diciembre de 2019, el duque pasó cuatro noches ingresado en ese mismo hospital privado para recibir tratamiento para una dolencia cuya naturaleza no ha trascendido.
Felipe de Edimburgo ha requerido atención médica en numerosas ocasiones en los últimos años, incluida una operación coronaria de emergencia en 2011 para desbloquear una de sus arterias.
Una infección de vejiga en junio de 2012 le impidió participar en las celebraciones del jubileo de diamantes de Isabel II, el 60 aniversario de su ascensión al trono, y en junio de 2013 se sometió a una operación "exploratoria" en el abdomen.
En mayo de 2017, con 95 años, anunció que a partir de entonces dejaría de acompañar a su esposa a actos oficiales y se retiró de la vida pública.
