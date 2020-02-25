Estás leyendo: Sindicatos y especialistas debaten sobre las relaciones entre la economía y el mundo del trabajo

Economía Sindicatos y especialistas debaten sobre las relaciones entre la economía y el mundo del trabajo

El Taller de Ctxt acoge este miércoles la presentación de 'Repensar la economía desde la democracia' que contará con la participación de Ana Pardo de Vera, los especialistas en economía Gabriel Flores y Olga Cantó, y el Secretario general de CCOO del País Vasco, Unai Sordo.

El Taller de Ctxt acoge este miércoles 26 de febrero la presentación del libro Repensar la economía desde la democracia, que cuenta con la colaboración de Madrid Sindical, Le Monde DiplomatiquePúblico y Espacio Público.

La directora Corporativa y de Relaciones Institucionales de Público, Ana Pardo de Vera, los especialistas en economía Gabriel Flores y Olga Cantó, y el Secretario general de CCOO del País Vasco, Unai Sordo, participarán en este acto que reflexiona sobre cómo poner la economía al servicio de la gente. 

Repensar la economía desde la democracia pone de manifiesto la situación de la clase trabajadora y la negociación colectiva como instrumento para mejorar sus derechos laborales. 

Un libro editado por Bruno Estrada y Gabriel Flórez, que recoge el debate que tuvo lugar en el otoño de 2019 sobre las relaciones entre la economía y el mundo del trabajo.

