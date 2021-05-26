Estás leyendo: El economista indio Amartya Sen, premio Princesa Asturias de Ciencias Sociales

OVIEDO

El economista indio Amartya Sen, conocido por sus trabajos sobre la teoría de la elección social, el desarrollo humano y el bienestar económico, ha sido galardonado este miércoles con el Premio Princesa de Asturias de Ciencias Sociales 2021, al que optaban 41 candidaturas de una veintena de nacionalidades.

