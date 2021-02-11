Estás leyendo: Más de 35.000 firmas piden que no se retrase más el pago de las becas y ayudas al estudio de este año

Educación Más de 35.000 firmas piden que no se retrase más el pago de las becas y ayudas al estudio de este año

Cristina García, una madre estudiante de FP, ha iniciado una petición para pedir al Ministerio de Educación que abone el importe correspondiente: "Sin la beca no puedo seguir y este año se está retrasando".

06/07/2020.- Un estudiante se concentra antes de comenzar los exámenes de acceso a la Universidad (EBAU) en el aula magna de la Facultad de Físicas de la Complutense en Madrid. EFE/ Fernando Villar
Un estudiante se concentra antes de comenzar los exámenes de acceso a la Universidad (EBAU) en el aula magna de la Facultad de Físicas de la Complutense en Madrid. EFE/ Fernando Villar.

Madrid

Cristina García, una madre de 42 años y estudiante de una FP de grado superior de Palencia, ha iniciado una petición en la plataforma Change.org para reclamar el pago urgente de las becas y ayudas al estudio que concede el Ministerio de Educación y FP de este curso 2020-2021. De momento, ya ha reunido más de 35.000 firmas de apoyo.

"Sin la beca del Ministerio de Educación, no puedo seguir y este año se está retrasando", afirma García, que denuncia que "el trámite y resolución de las becas va tan despacio que todavía muchas no se han movido desde agosto-octubre, cuando se presentaron". "También hay becas resueltas que llevan esperando más de un mes a que se les realice el ingreso, cuando en otros años una vez comunicada la resolución en unos 10 días ya tenías el ingreso efectuado", informa.

 A lo largo de las últimas semanas, García asegura que se ha encontrado con muchos estudiantes que están en su misma situación: "Conozco casos de gente que ha tenido que empezar a vender sus pertenencias en Wallapop para poder seguir estudiando y alimentándose, porque la beca del MEC no llega cuando debería llegar y es imposible conseguir un trabajo", indica en su texto, donde pueden encontrarse comentarios de numerosos estudiantes denunciando la tardanza en los pagos.

 "Debido a la pandemia el esfuerzo que muchos hogares españoles están haciendo para que los jóvenes y los no tan jóvenes podamos estudiar se está convirtiendo en un verdadero infierno", añade la impulsora de la iniciativa, que puede firmarse en: Change.org.

