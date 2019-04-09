Público
Educación La Comunidad de Madrid aprueba la matrícula gratuita de las escuelas infantiles

También se prevé la aprobación de becas para 1.500 alumnos de bachillerato y cheques guardería. 

Un grupo de niños en la escuela.- EFE

La matrícula de las escuelas infantiles de la Comunidad de Madrid será gratuita a partir de septiembre. Esta medida, que se aprobará este martes por el Consejo de Gobierno, beneficiará a alrededor de 50.000 familias de los centros públicos que dependan de la Comunidad.

Sin embargo, no se incluyen las escuelas públicas cuya titularidad sean del Ayuntamiento de Madrid ya que estas salieron de la red regional con el Gobierno de Manuela Carmena. Aunque el pasado mes de enero ya se adoptó una medida similar

Además, se contempla conceder ayudas económicas o cheques guardería en función de la renta familiar. En total serán 33.300 los madrileños que podrán tener acceso a los cheques de entre 100 a 160 euros. Con ello se pretende facilitar la conciliación.

También se prevé la aprobación de becas para 1.500 alumnos de bachillerato cuyas rentas sean bajas, que supondrán un gasto de 4 millones y medio de euros.

