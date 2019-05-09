Público
Educación Estudiantes se manifiestan en Barcelona para reclamar una rebaja de las tasas universitarias

Los universitarios piden la rebaja de un 30% de las tasas en defensa de la Iniciativa Legislativa Popular. La portavoz ha lamentado la falta de "voluntad política" de los partidos para hacer efectivas mociones aprobadas en el Parlament.

Estudiantes se manifiestan en Barcelona para reclamar una rebaja de tasas universitarias. Europa Press

Centenares de estudiantes se manifiestan el mediodía de este jueves por el centro de Barcelona en el marco de una huelga para reclamar una rebaja del 30% de las tasas universitarias y en defensa de la Iniciativa Legislativa Popular (ILP) para este propósito.

En declaraciones a los medios, la portavoz de la ILP Universitats, Berta Satoca, ha urgido a la rebaja y ha lamentado la falta de "voluntad política" de los partidos para hacer efectivas mociones aprobadas en ese sentido en el Parlament –donde se prevé que acabe la manifestación–.

El 85% de las universidades públicas catalanas han seguido  la jornada de huelga de este jueves

Satoca ha dicho que se trata de una cuestión que afecta más allá de los estudiantes universitarios y que es una demanda que cuenta con apoyo de otros ámbitos.

La portavoz de la ILP Universitats ha cifrado en un 85% el seguimiento de la huelga en las universidades públicas catalanas, en una jornada que se está desarrollando con tranquilidad.

La ILP Universitats había recogido a finales de abril 35.000 de las 50.000 firmas necesarias para que pueda entrar en el Parlament, y los impulsores confían en lograrlas antes de que finalice el plazo en julio.

