Educación secundaria La red de diarios elaborados por escolares se amplía a 32 centros de secundaria

La Revista Escolar Digital (RED), que comenzó el curso pasado como experiencia piloto en ocho centros en Catalunya, se extiende ahora a otras ciudades españolas con el objetivo de que más de un millar de adolescentes analicen la actualidad,  fomenten su pensamiento crítico y aumenten su afición por la lectura de prensa.

Un grupo de redactores junior de RED, en la Escola Pia Santa Anna de Mataró – Blue Globe Media

La Revista Escolar Digital (RED) crece casi al mismo ritmo que los estudiantes que la elaboran. Lo que comenzó el curso pasado como un proyecto piloto en ocho centros de secundaria, se extiende ahora a 32 colegios de diferentes ciudades españolas, la mayoría en Catalunya. Los cerca de mil estudiantes que forman parte del proyecto este año podrán participar en un consejo de redacción, entrevistar a personalidades y trabajar los diferentes géneros periodísticos 

La iniciativa, que está promovida por el diario para jóvenes Junior Report, tiene como objetivo fomentar el pensamiento crítico y la lectura de prensa entre adolescentes. Para ello, cada instituto desarrolla un diario escolar en formato digital que los propios estudiantes se encargan de escribir, dirigir y editar. La redacción está formada íntegramente por alumnos de secundaria y bachillerato que actualizan semanalmente los contenidos con la ayuda de un profesor y la coordinación de una periodista profesional de Junior Report.

Los diarios RED incluirán la sección '¡Qué fake!' , en la que los jóvenes reporteros analizarán las  noticias falsas

Los jóvenes periodistas contarán con credenciales que les permitirán asistir como si fueran profesionales a eventos culturales, sociales y deportivos y trabajarán en red grandes temas de actualidad con reporteros de otros institutos.

Como novedad en este curso 2019-2020, todos los diarios RED incluirán la sección ¡Qué fake! , en la que los jóvenes reporteros expondrán noticias falsas que detecten en su entorno. “La mejor manera de identificar una noticia falsa es que se metan en la piel de un periodista”, comenta Alba Fernández Candial, jefa de redacción de Junior Report.

Este año el proyecto se extiende fuera de los límites de Catalunya, llegando a 32 centros escolares, dos de ellos en Madrid y uno en el País vasco. En Catalunya, los centros que participan están repartidos por las comarcas del Barcelonès, Maresme, Gironès, Osona, Bages, Baix Penedès, Garraf, Osona, Tarragonès, Vallès Oriental y Occidental.

