Efecto invernadero El planeta nunca había tenido tantos gases de efecto invernadero en la historia

La concentración de dióxido de carbono ha alcanzado más de 415 partes por millón (ppm).

Emisión de gases de efecto invernadero. EFE

Según los datos del Observatorio Mauna Loa que está ubicado en Hawai, el planeta nunca había tenido tantos gases de efecto invernadero como los de este lunes. La concentración de dióxido de carbono ha alcanzado más de 415 partes por millón (ppm).

El meteorólogo Eric Holthaus ha publicado en su cuenta de Twitter un mensaje explicativo sobre las consecuencias que el efecto invernadero tiene en el planeta. “Ésta es la primera vez en la historia humana que la atmósfera de nuestro planeta ha tenido más de 415 ppm de CO2. No sólo en el tiempo del que tenemos registros, no sólo desde la invención de la agricultura hace 10.000 años. Desde antes de que existieran los humanos modernos hace millones de años. No conocemos un planeta como éste”, como recoge El Confidencial

También Bill McKibben muestra su preocupación por este hecho: “Pensando en la madre naturaleza hoy. A partir de esta mañana, la concentración de CO2 llegó a las 415 ppm por primera vez en muchos, muchos millones de años”.

Los efectos del efecto invernadero son numerosos como explica un estudio del World Resources Institute: calor extremo, veranos sin hielo en los polos, aumento de casi medio metro del nivel del mar, desaparición del 8% de los vertebrados de la tierra y del 99% de los corales marinos, etc.

