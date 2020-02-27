Estás leyendo: Fallece el piloto de la Patrulla Águila al estrellarse contra el mar en Murcia

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Ejército del Aire Fallece el piloto de la Patrulla Águila al estrellarse contra el mar en Murcia

El avión era un modelo C-101, el mismo que el del accidente del pasado agosto en el que falleció otro integrante del Ejército del Aire.

Momento en el que el caza comienza a precipitarse al mar./ Europa Press
Momento en el que el caza comienza a precipitarse al mar./ Europa Press

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

murcia

Actualizado:

público

Un avión de entrenamiento tipo C-101 perteneciente a la Patrulla Águila se ha precipitado sobre el mar Mediterráneo frente a la Manga del Mar Menor (Murcia), según ha informado el Ejército del Aire. En el accidente ha fallecido el piloto de la aeronave, el comandante Eduardo Fermín Garvalena.

Actualmente, Salvamento Marítimo, Guardia Civil y la Policía local trabajan en la zona para localizar al tripulante del caza. Hasta la zona se ha desplazado un helicóptero que apoya desde el cielo las labores de búsqueda del tripulante del caza. También se ha solicitado la colaboración de tres embarcaciones que se dirigen al lugar en el que se ha producido el accidente, según informa el diario regional La Verdad

El siniestro se ha producido cuando la unidad acrobática realizaba un vuelo de entrenamiento. Se trata del tercer accidente de este tipo que sucede en Murcia, después de que el pasado agosto falleciera en circunstancias similares un comandante del Ejército del Aire, que tripulaba el mismo modelado de avión, un C-101, que el del accidente de esta tarde. 

Apenas 23 días después de ese accidente se estrellaba contra las aguas del Mar Menor otro caza, esta vez modelo Enaer T-35C Pillán. En el choque fallecieron dos personas, el comandante e instructor Daniel Melero y la alférez Rosa María Almirón Otero. 

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú