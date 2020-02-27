murciaActualizado:
Un avión de entrenamiento tipo C-101 perteneciente a la Patrulla Águila se ha precipitado sobre el mar Mediterráneo frente a la Manga del Mar Menor (Murcia), según ha informado el Ejército del Aire. En el accidente ha fallecido el piloto de la aeronave, el comandante Eduardo Fermín Garvalena.
Un avión C-101 de la Academia General del Aire #AGA ha caído al mar en las proximidades de #LaManga #Murcia a primera hora de esta tarde— Ejército del Aire (@EjercitoAire) February 27, 2020
Actualmente, Salvamento Marítimo, Guardia Civil y la Policía local trabajan en la zona para localizar al tripulante del caza. Hasta la zona se ha desplazado un helicóptero que apoya desde el cielo las labores de búsqueda del tripulante del caza. También se ha solicitado la colaboración de tres embarcaciones que se dirigen al lugar en el que se ha producido el accidente, según informa el diario regional La Verdad.
#ÚLTIMAHORA | Cae al mar un avión de la Academia General del Ejército del Aire frente a la costa de La Manga (Murcia) https://t.co/FZWoHmuFJJ— Europa Press (@europapress) February 27, 2020
Es el tercer accidente que se registra en los últimos meses pic.twitter.com/1NuG6wigWA
El siniestro se ha producido cuando la unidad acrobática realizaba un vuelo de entrenamiento. Se trata del tercer accidente de este tipo que sucede en Murcia, después de que el pasado agosto falleciera en circunstancias similares un comandante del Ejército del Aire, que tripulaba el mismo modelado de avión, un C-101, que el del accidente de esta tarde.
Apenas 23 días después de ese accidente se estrellaba contra las aguas del Mar Menor otro caza, esta vez modelo Enaer T-35C Pillán. En el choque fallecieron dos personas, el comandante e instructor Daniel Melero y la alférez Rosa María Almirón Otero.
