Estás leyendo: El Ejército encuentra cadáveres de ancianos en las habitaciones de varias residencias del país

Público
Público

Emergencia del coronavirus El Ejército encuentra cadáveres de ancianos en las habitaciones de varias residencias del país

"El Ejército ha podido ver ancianos, mayores, absolutamente abandonados cuando no muertos en sus camas", ha afirmado la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles.

20/03/2020.- La Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) está procediendo a la desinfección de varias residencias de mayores. / EFE
La Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) está procediendo a la desinfección de varias residencias de mayores. / EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

público / europa press

La ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, ha asegurado este lunes que los miembros de las Fuerzas Armadas han encontrado en las residencias de mayores a ancianos muertos en sus camas y ha avisado de que serán "implacables y contundentes" contra este tipo de acciones.

"El Ejército ha podido ver ancianos, mayores, absolutamente abandonados cuando no muertos en sus camas", ha apuntado Robles en declaraciones a Telecinco. En este sentido, ha asegurado que serán "absolutamente implacables y contundentes" con estas acciones. "Es un mensaje muy contundente para tener en cuenta", ha avisado.

La Unidad Militar de Emergencia (UME) está realizando labores de desinfección en varias residencias del país debido a la emergencia del coronavirus. Este domingo, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ya anunció que las Comunidades Autónomas pasan a gestionar las residencias privadas

Seis pautas para prevenir las infecciones por coronavirus

1. Lavarse las manos frecuentemente con agua y jabón.

2. No realizar viajes innecesarios.

3. Al toser o estornudar, taparse la boca con el codo.

4. Evitar tocarse los ojos y la boca.

5. Usar pañuelos desechables y tirarlos después.

6. Las personas con síntomas deben quedarse en su casa.


Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú