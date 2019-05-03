Público
Elche Apuñalado un hombre por defender a un indigente de un grupo de menores en Elche

Tras exigirle dinero en actitud intimidatoria, uno de los menores sacó una navaja y le intentó agredir en tres ocasiones.

Policía Nacional. Europa Press

Un hombre ha resultado herido en el muslo de una pierna con una navaja cuando intentaba defender a un indigente en un cajero de Elche, Alicante, que en ese momento era increpado y molestado por parte de un grupo de jóvenes, de entre 16 y 17 años.

Según ha informado este viernes el ayuntamiento ilicitano, los hechos ocurrieron el pasado día 27 de abril sobre las 18.00 horas en la calle Gabriel Miró y uno de los menores hirió al ciudadano.

Éste último relató a los agentes de la policía local que minutos antes había visto a unos jóvenes dirigirse contra un indigente que se hallaba en un cajero automático de una entidad bancaria y que, al ver que intercedía, el grupo se dirigió contra él sin mediar palabra.

Tras exigirle dinero en actitud intimidatoria, uno de ellos sacó una navaja y le intentó agredir en tres ocasiones, de las que la última le alcanzó el muslo, lo que le causó una herida abierta.

La víctima logró zafarse y el grupo emprendió la huida aunque poco después fueron localizados y detenidos en varias calles aledañas.

