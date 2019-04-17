Público
Elecciones 28A El Tribunal del procés deniega a tres presos dar ruedas de prensa en el Supremo

Explica que la ley ampara los permisos extraordinarios en casos que afectan a familiares o cuando existen "importantes y comprobados motivos", pero que el concurrir a unas elecciones no es un acontecimiento inesperado.

El presidente del tribunal que enjuicia la causa del 'procés', Manuel Marchena (c), junto a los magistrados (de izda a dcha) Luciano Varela, Andrés Martínez Arrieta, Juan Ramón Berdugo y Antonio del Moral, durante la sesión del juicio del procés con la de

 Tribunal que juzga a los presos del procés. / EFE

El tribunal del "procés" ha denegado la petición de los exconsellers Jordi Turull y Josep Rull y el exlíder de ANC Jordi Sànchez, candidatos al 28A, de concederles permisos para salir de prisión e ir a actos de campaña así como de dar ruedas de prensa y grabar vídeos electorales en el Supremo.

Dice el Supremo que la Ley del Régimen Penitenciario ampara los permisos extraordinarios en casos que afectan a familiares del preso o cuando existen "importantes y comprobados motivos", pero que el concurrir a unas elecciones no es un acontecimiento inesperado o extraordinario, sino una decisión voluntaria tomada ya en prisión, de manera que pueden prever las restricciones que eso les causa.

Y respecto a las ruedas de prensa o grabación de vídeos electorales antes del juicio o durante los recesos, la Sala recuerda que "la sujeción de los procesados al acto del juicio oral es integral", y que concederles esta petición convertiría al tribunal en una suerte de "administración electoral paralela" respecto a ellos.

(Habrá ampliación)

