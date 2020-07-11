bilbao
Elkarrekin Podemos-IU ha recurrido el acuerdo de la Junta Electoral de Euskadi que impide ir a votar a las personas contagiadas por la covid-19. Además, ha pedido que se habiliten "las medidas necesarias" para que todos puedan votar "en condiciones de seguridad sanitaria".
En un comunicado, la coalición progresista ha informado de que ha solicitado este sábado por la mañana a la Junta Electoral Central declarar "no conforme a derecho" los acuerdos de la Junta Electoral de Euskadi, o las directrices o cualquier otro acto de carácter administrativo "que proscriba el voto a cualquier elector enfermo de covid-19 en el País Vasco".
Para Elkarrekin Podemos-IU, "parece claro" que una mera directriz administrativa del Departamento de Sanidad "no puede, bajo ningún concepto, ser elemento suficiente para desmontar la arquitectura esencial de los derechos fundamentales de la ciudadanía".
Por eso, insta a la Junta Electoral del País Vasco y al Gobierno autonómico a que "habiliten las medidas necesarias para que todas las personas con derecho a voto puedan acceder, en condiciones de seguridad sanitaria, a su derecho fundamental a la participación política".
Suspensión o aplazamiento
En caso de que el Gobierno Vasco "no pudiera proveer dichas medidas y en la forma que legalmente se estime conveniente", Elkarrekin Podemos-IU cree "necesario suspender o aplazar las elecciones al Parlamento Vasco en las mesas electorales del municipio de Ordizia y del resto de municipios que tengan ciudadanos en aislamiento a los que no se les garantice el ejercicio del derecho al voto".
La coalición de izquierdas entiende que se está "ante una situación excepcional que requiere soluciones excepcionales, pero la solución no puede una merma en los derechos fundamentales de la ciudadanía, sino una ampliación en las medidas y las garantías sanitarias para que las personas puedan ejercer con libertad y autonomía su derecho al voto".
