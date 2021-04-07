Estás leyendo: La EMA concluye que los beneficios de AstraZeneca superan los riesgos y que los casos de trombo son muy "inusuales"

La EMA concluye que los beneficios de AstraZeneca superan los riesgos y que los casos de trombo son muy "inusuales"

El comité de seguridad de la Agencia Europea del Medicamento ha concluido que existe una "posible relación" entre la vacuna de AstraZeneca y casos de coágulos sanguíneos inusuales con niveles de plaquetas bajos en sangre. Estos acontecimientos son "muy raros" y figurarán así en la lista de efectos secundarios.

Una mujer se vacuna en el centro de vacunación UB Raval este domingo.
Una mujer se vacuna en el centro de vacunación UB Raval este domingo. Quique Garcia / EFE

La Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA) confirma que los beneficios de vacunar con AstraZeneca superan a los riesgos aunque exista un "posible vínculo" entre trombos muy "inusuales". El comité de seguridad de la EMA ha concluido por esto que estos acontecimientos adversos figurarán como "muy raros" en la lista de efectos secundarios. "Las ventajas de la vacuna para evitar la covid-19 son claras y los riesgos muy extraños", ha afirmado la jefa del Comité de Evaluación de Riegos de la EMA, Sabine Straus, en rueda de prensa este miércoles.

Los principales responsables del Comité de Evaluación de Riesgos (PRAC) de la EMA han comparecido tras las reuniones que se han celebrado a lo largo de las dos últimas jornadas. Straus ha explicado que en la evaluación se han registrado 18 muertes entre los casos de trombosis y, desde el 4 de abril, 169 casos de trombosis cerebrales y 59 abdominales entre "millones de personas". Por esto los expertos han concluido en que estos son "efectos muy raros" de AstraZeneca. No se ha determinado, sin embargo, el origen de los trombos aunque, en principio, se relaciona con una respuesta inmune. 

(Habrá ampliación)

