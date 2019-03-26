Público
Embajada de Corea del Norte La banda que asaltó la embajada de Corea del Norte en Madrid estaba liderada por un mexicano residente en EEUU

El supuesto líder, Adrián Hong Chang, con pasaporte mexicano, entró en contacto con el FBI cinco días después del asalto con el fin de facilitar información obtenida tras atacar la embajada.

Embajada de Corea del Norte Madrid. Google Maps

El titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 5 de la Audiencia Nacional, José de la Mata, ha levantado el secreto de actuaciones sobre el asalto que sufrió la embajada de Corea del Norte en Madrid el pasado 22 de febrero, un suceso que atribuye a una organización criminal formada por diez personas cuyo líder, un mexicano residente en EEUU, contactó después con el FBI para informar sobre los hechos y el material audiovisual que habría obtenido.

En concreto, el magistrado apunta a la comisión de delitos de allanamiento de morada, detenciones ilegales, lesiones, falsificación documental, amenazas y robo cometidos por una organización criminal cuyo cabecilla responde al nombre de Adrián Hong Chang, y en la que figuran además el ciudadano estadounidense Sam Ryu y el de Corea del Sur Woo Ran Lee. No hay detenidos.

