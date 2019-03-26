El titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 5 de la Audiencia Nacional, José de la Mata, ha emitido varias órdenes de detención internacional contra el grupo de diez personas que asaltó la Embajada de Corea del Norte de Madrid, entre ellos el presunto cabecilla, identificado como Adrián Hong Chang, ciudadano mexicano residente en EEUU, han informado fuentes policiales.
El juez ha levantado el secreto de actuaciones sobre el asalto que sufrió la Embajada de Corea del Norte en Madrid el pasado 22 de febrero, un suceso que atribuye a una organización criminal formada por diez personas, todas ellas huidas y fuera de España. El líder contactó después con el FBI en Nueva York para informar sobre estos hechos.
En concreto, el magistrado apunta a la comisión de delitos de allanamiento de morada, detenciones ilegales, lesiones, falsificación documental, amenazas y robo cometidos por una organización criminal cuyo cabecilla responde al nombre de Adrián Hong Chang, y en la que figuran además el ciudadano estadounidense Sam Ryu y el de Corea del Sur Woo Ran Lee, los únicos tres identificados "indiciariamente" por su relación con el asalto.
Según expone el juez, Hong Chang se presentó en la Embajada en la tarde del 22 de febrero pidiendo entrevistarse con el encargado de Negocios. "Inmediatamente penetraron en el recinto de la Embajada, portando machetes, cuchillos, barras de hierro y armas cortas simuladas y comenzaron a golpear violentamente a sus ocupantes hasta que consiguieron reducirlos y colocarles grilletes y bridas para inmovilizarles", explica el auto sobre el día del asalto.
Hong Chang y el resto del grupo huyó a través de Portugal. En Nueva York, el cabecilla contactó con el FBI y pagó el importe de las habitaciones de un hotel para Sam Ryu y Woo Ran Lee y otras dos personas nacionales de Corea del Sur: Siyoung Park y Chung Su Lim.
