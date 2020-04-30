madridActualizado:
El director del Centro de Coordinación de Emergencias y Alertas Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, ha afirmado este jueves en una rueda de prensa que la cifra diaria de muertes -268- es "la segunda cifra más baja desde que empezó el crecimiento exponencial de la epidemia y la segunda vez que bajamos de los 300 en los últimos días".
En las últimas 24 horas se han registrado 268 víctimas mortales por coronavirus y se alcanzan los 24.543 fallecimientos. "Comparado con semanas anteriores -cuando superaban los 500-, bajamos incluso más deprisa de lo que podíamos esperar", ha dicho el epidemiólogo. La cifra diaria de contagios también ha descendido a 1.309, lo que eleva el total a 213.435. De ellos, 39.987 son profesionales sanitarios, el 18,7% de los infectados.
Estos datos, confirman la "buena evolución", según ha afirmado Simón, que advierte que hay que "valorar con mucha precaución, no porque vaya a haber pasos atrás en este momento, sino porque puede llevarnos a una euforia que genere problemas más adelante".
La comunidad con las cifras más altas sigue siendo Madrid con 61.171 contagiados, 8.176 fallecidos y 36.707 curados. En segundo lugar continúa Catalunya, donde este jueves son 48.916 los casos confirmados, 4.975 los muertos y 19.615 las personas curadas. En este sentido, "su punto de partida es un poco más complicado que el de otras comunidades. Es posible que se retrase un poco más la toma de medidas en estas dos comunidades", ha advierto Simón.
"Dentro de la prudencia, los datos son favorables. Tenemos que conseguir mantener estos datos porque aún sigue habiendo un riesgo importante de tener nuevos brotes epidémicos que tendrían un impacto muy importante en el sistema sanitario y en toda la población", ha puntualizado.
