madrid
El Gobierno calcula que más de 500.000 familias afectadas por la crisis del coronavirus podrán acogerse a las medidas de ayuda para pagar el alquiler de su vivienda -fundamentalmente microcréditos públicos a devolver en seis o diez años-, ha dicho el vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, durante la presentación de las nuevas medidas que amplían el denominado "escudo social".
El vicepresidente se ha felicitado de que las condiciones de vulnerabilidad para acogerse a las ayudas son tan amplias que permitirán beneficiarse a un "gran número" de personas, mientras que la vicepresidenta económica, Nadia Calviño, ha apuntado que estas medidas darán protección a "situaciones excepcionales".
En la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, la titular de Asuntos Económicos y Transformación Digital ha hecho hincapié en que el "objetivo prioritario es que las familias tengan renta suficiente para pagar el alquiler" y en que, por tanto, las ayudas a los inquilinos aprobadas este martes den cobertura a "situaciones excepcionales a las que no llegue" el Ejecutivo con otras de sus medidas económicas.
