Emergencia del coronavirus La Policía multa al Obispo Munilla por incumplir las restricciones del estado de alarma

El religioso fue interceptado en su coche cuando llevaba a una persona en el asiento de copiloto. Se enfrenta así a una sanción administrativa de 600 euros.

El obispo de San Sebastián, José Ignacio Munilla (Juan Herrero / EFE)
bilbao

Ni el aborto, ni la eutanasia, ni la homosexualidad. Este jueves, el Obispo de San Sebastián, José Ignacio Munilla, se ha convertido en noticia por saltarse una de las restricciones impuestas en el marco del estado de alarma, lo que le ha deparado una multa administrativa por parte de la Policía Municipal donostiarra.

Según informa Europa Press citando fuentes de la Policía Municipal, el religioso ha sido interceptado en un control cuando viajaba en un coche junto a otra persona que se encontraba en el asiento de copiloto y no en la parte trasera del vehículo, tal como ha establecido el Gobierno en el marco del estado de alarma.

Munilla, en calidad de conductor del vehículo, ha recibido una multa de 600 euros vía Ley Mordaza. Su nombre se suma así al largo listado de personas sancionadas en el marco de la situación actual.

Tras conocerse esta información, Público ha contactado con la Policía Municipal de Donostia, donde declinaron realizar cualquier comentario al respecto. "Haga la pregunta, yo no le voy a responder", dijo un agente vía telefónica. 

