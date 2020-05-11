Estás leyendo: Fernando Simón rechaza que las salidas de los niños a la calle hayan producido un efecto negativo

Algunos hospitales, "no muchos", han detectado un descenso de la edad media de las personas ingresadas por covid-19, si bien los expertos consideran que son las "habituales" en el descenso de la transmisión de la epidemia.

11/05/2020.- Captura de la señal institucional del Palacio de la Moncloa del director del Centro de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias del Ministerio de Sanidad, Fernando Simón, durante la rueda de prensa. EFE/Moncloa
Captura de la señal institucional del director del Centro de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias del Ministerio de Sanidad, Fernando Simón, durante la rueda de prensa. EFE/Moncloa

Madrid

EFE

Algunos hospitales, "no muchos", han detectado un descenso de la edad media de las personas ingresadas por covid-19, si bien este hecho no puede asociarse "aparentemente" a un mayor contagio debido a las salidas de los niños desde hace 15 días.

El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, ha subrayado este lunes que esta menor edad media podría responder a que los hospitales y las UCI se descongestionan progresivamente, aumenta la movilidad de la población y "algunos de estos pacientes más jóvenes o fuertes" que hasta ahora se quedaban en casa, ahora están siendo atendidos e incluso ingresados.

No obstante, Sanidad no ha observado "ningún repunte sustancial en ningún lugar" de contagios en España tras 15 días de las salidas de los menores a la calle, aunque Simón ha precisado que "concluir con certeza absoluta es muy complicado".

Si hubiera habido un efecto de transmisión de los primeros días de los paseos de los niños "se hubiera empezado a observar ya" y "hasta la fecha" no lo han observado, ha asegurado Simón.

A pesar de que se han detectado algunas ondulaciones los últimos días, los expertos consideran que son las "habituales" en el descenso de la transmisión de la epidemia.

Simón ha insistido en que, a pesar de que los datos son favorables, hay que terminar de controlar la epidemia y en que aún existe un "riesgo muy importante de repunte".

