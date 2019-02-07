Público
El cuerpo fue recuperado con mucha dificultad de entre los restos de la aeronave, que fue encontrada el domingo en el fondo del mar del Canal de la Mancha, en la la isla de Guernsey.

avión siniestrado en el que viajaban el futbolista argentino Emiliano Sala y su piloto/EUROPA PRESS

La Subdivisión de Investigación de Accidentes Aéreos (AAIB) anunció este miércoles a media noche la recuperación del cuerpo hallado el pasado lunes entre los restos del avión siniestrado en el que viajaban el futbolista argentino Emiliano Sala y su piloto. Según informa Sky News desde Inglaterra, citando a la AAIB, el cuerpo fue recuperado, con mucha dificultad, de entre los restos del avión. La aeronave fue encontrada el domingo en el fondo del mar del Canal de la Mancha, en la isla de Guernsey.

Para recuperar el cuerpo se usaron vehículos remotos en "condiciones muy adversas", y será trasladado a la Isla de Pórtland donde se procederá a su análisis para tratar de esclarecer algo más sobre lo ocurrido y si se trata del cuerpo sin vida de Sala o del piloto David Ibbotson.

Además, la AAIB informó que de momento han sido incapaces de recuperar los restos del avión debido a las malas condiciones meteorológicas. El Piper Malibu despareció de las pantallas del radar la noche del 21 de enero a 2.300 pies después de solicitar su descenso al pasar por Guernsey.

