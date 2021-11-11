Estás leyendo: Las empleadas de la guardería de Madrid en la que se detuvo a su directora confirman las vejaciones a los niños

Las educadoras sostienen que la mujer profería insultos racistas a los pequeños y que les obligaba a comer alimentos que habían escupido o vomitado. Está en libertad mientras la Policía investiga el caso. 

Imagen de archivo de un pasillo con dibujos y mochilas colgadas en una escuela de educación infantil. Iván Terrón / Europa Press

La Policía Nacional detuvo este jueves a la directora de una guardería de la localidad de Fuenlabrada, en Madrid, a la que se acusa de vejar a los niños profiriendo insultos racistas u obligando a comer alimentos que los pequeños habían escupido o vomitado. Las empleadas del centro educativo han confirmado los hechos a los agentes que llevan a cabo la investigación.

En concreto, según informa Efe, varias de las trabajadoras de la guardería han sido llamadas a declarar ante los miembros de la Unidad de Atención a la Familia y la Mujer (UFAM) de la Policía Nacional. Este equipo también investiga a la hija de la detenida, que también era empleada del centro. Se trata de averiguar si incurría en los mismos comportamientos que su progenitora o si ha estado presente en ellos.

Por el momento, los investigadores tienen en su poder archivos de audio en los que se puede comprobar el trato vejatorio y xenófobo de la directora del centro hacia los alumnos. Los primeros que dieron la voz de alarma fueron los responsables de la Fundación Anar que recibieron varias denuncias sobre este asunto.

La mujer, de 51 años de edad y sin antecedentes previos, fue detenida el 29 de octubre por un presunto delito contra la integridad moral y está siendo investigada por vejaciones y torturas. Tras pasar a disposición judicial, quedó en libertad en condición de investigada y ahora defiende que es inocente.

