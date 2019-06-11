Público
Jornada laboral Dos empresarios gallegos condenados a prisión por obligar a sus empleados a trabajar "todos los días"

Ambos, condenados por un delito contra los derechos de los trabajadores, han sido también penados por un delito de defraudación a la Seguridad Social puesto que ninguno abonó a sus empleados, ni a las arcas del Estado, la cantidad correspondiente a las horas extra

Audiencia Provincial de Pontevedra | Google Mpas

Dos empresarios de Pontevedra han sido condenados a seis meses de prisión por imponer a sus empleados unas condiciones de trabajo ilegales. Según recoge el Faro de Vigo, que ha tenido acceso a la sentencia dictada por la Audiencia Provincial, ambos obligaban a sus trabajadores a acudir a trabajar todos los días del año, a excepción de Navidad y Año Nuevo.

Los dos empresarios, condenados por un delito contra los derechos de los trabajadores, han sido también penados por un delito de defraudación a la Seguridad Social puesto que ninguno abonó a sus empleados, ni a las arcas del Estado, la cantidad correspondiente a las horas extra que, según el citado diario, asciende a la suma de 238.000 euros. 

Según el fallo de la Audiencia Provincial hay constancia de que ambos empleados venían exigiendo a sus empleados condiciones ilegales

En su fallo, la Audiencia Provincial determina que, al menos desde enero de 2013, hay constancia de que ambos empleados venían exigiendo a sus empleados acudieran “a su puesto de trabajo todos los días del año excepto dos, el día de Navidad y el día de Año Nuevo, infringiendo de esta forma los derechos que tienen reconocidos en la legislación laboral y en el convenio colectivo del sector en cuanto a jornadas de trabajo, descanso mínimo semanal y periodos vacacionales” y que, ante el temor de perder su puesto, “los trabajadores se veían obligados a aceptar".

En ambas causas, el tribunal ha aplicado el atenuante de reparación del daño puesto que los dos empresarios ya han abonado las retribuciones correspondientes a las horas extra a los doce empleados que reclamaron ante la justicia, además de haber abonado parte de la deuda que generaron con la Seguridad Social. 

