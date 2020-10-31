barcelona
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido en Barcelona a un hombre por justificar el asesinato del profesor francés Samuel Paty, decapitado cerca de París (Francia) en un acto terrorista el pasado 16 de octubre.
El detenido está acusado de delitos de enaltecimiento e incitación al terrorismo por utilizar las redes sociales para compartir publicaciones de jeques extremistas con el objetivo de hacer un llamamiento a cometer "actos de venganza contra los que falten el respeto al profeta", han explicado los Mossos este sábado en un comunicado.
El hombre ha pasado este sábado a disposición judicial y el juez ha decretado su libertad con cargos y con medidas cautelares de obligado cumplimiento como la de presentarse cada quince días en el juzgado, además de la retirada del pasaporte.
