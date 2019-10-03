Público
Encuentran el cadáver del excolaborador de ETA José Miguel Etxeandia en el monte Gorbea

Llevaba en paradero desconocido desde el pasado domingo, cuando se separo de un grupo de amigos con los que había acudido al lugar. 

Imagen difundida por la Ertzaintza del dispositivo de búsqueda de Etxeandia.

Imagen difundida por la Ertzaintza del dispositivo de búsqueda de Etxeandia./Ertzaintza.

El cadáver del expreso de ETA José Miguel Etxeandia Meabe ha sido encontrado sobre la una del mediodía de este jueves en la parte bizkaina del monte Gorbea, en la zona de Itxina, según ha informado el Movimiento pro Amnistia.  El antiguo colaborador de la banda armada llevaba en paradero desconocido desde el pasado domingo, cuando se separó de un grupo cuando se encontraban en el citado monte vasco.

Una vez interpuesta la denuncia de desaparición se dispuso de un dispositivo de búsqueda, coordinado por un técnico de Emergencias. En las batidas para encontrar a Etxeandia participaron efectivos del grupo de vigilancia y rescate de la Ertzaintza, Cruz Roja, DYA, voluntarios y una unidad canina. 

Etxeandia Meabe fue condenado a 17 años y cuatro meses de prisión como cooperador necesario en un asesinato frustrado contra un sargento en Larrabetzu (Bizkaia). Su detención se produjo en el año 2003 en México y permaneció en prisión hasta el año 2015, cuando fue excarcelado. 

