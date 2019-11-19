Público
Alcalá de Henares Encuentran el cadáver de un taxista degollado en su coche en Alcalá de Henares

El hombre tenía una importante herida de arma blanca en el cuello y otras menores en ambas manos, que sufrió posiblemente al intentar defenderse, según la investigación. La Policía Nacional ha estimado como principal hipótesis que el robo fue el móvil para matar al taxista.

Un taxi en una imagen de archivo. / EFE

Un taxista ha aparecido muerto esta madrugada  en el interior de su vehículo con una herida de arma blanca en el cuello en la localidad madrileña de Alcalá de Henares, con una herida de arma blanca en el cuello y otras menores en ambas manos, que sufrió posiblemente al intentar defenderse, según la investigación.

Fuentes de la investigación han informado a EFE de que antes de la medianoche una persona que pasaba por el lugar vio el taxi parado con una de las puertas traseras abierta.

El taxista, de 60 años, se encontraba sentado en el asiento del conductor con el cinturón de seguridad puesto a la altura del número 16 de la calle de Manuel Laredo de Alcalá de Henares. Se estima que llevaba más de media hora muerto con una herida profunda en el cuello por arma blanca y que podría haber sido atacado desde la parte de atrás.

La Policía Nacional ha estimado como principal hipótesis que el robo fue el móvil para matar al taxista.

