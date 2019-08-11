Encuentran muertas a dos mujeres sin signos de violencia en un piso de Bilbao

Los cuerpos sin vida de dos mujeres de 60 y 80 años han sido hallados en un piso de Bilbao sin signos de haber sufrido violencia, ha informado este domingo la Ertzaintza.
La Policía vasca recibió una llamada este sábado de vecinos de este inmueble, ubicado en el casco viejo de la capital vizcaína, en la que se advertía de que hacía tiempo que no veían a las dos mujeres, tía y sobrina, y de que salía de su piso un fuerte olor desagradable. La anciana de 80 años era cuidada por su sobrina, de 60 años.
Cuando los agentes desplazados al lugar entraron en la vivienda se encontraron a las dos mujeres muertas, que llevarían varios días muertas, sin signos de violencia. La Ertzaintza está a la espera de los resultados de las autopsias para determinar las circunstancias de estas muertes.
