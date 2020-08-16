Estás leyendo: Encuentran restos óseos humanos en la zona del derrumbe del vertedero de Zaldibar

Público
Público

Encuentran restos óseos humanos en la zona del derrumbe del vertedero de Zaldibar

El viceconsejero de Seguridad del Gobierno vasco, Josu Zubiaga, afirma que los restos se han encontrado a una profundidad de 23 metros, "un edificio de ocho pisos".

16/08/2020.- Los equipos de rescate han encontrado esta tarde un hueso humano, junto a material textil, en el vertedero de Zaldibar (Bizkaia). / EFE - JAVIER ZORRILLA
Vista general de la búsqueda de los dos trabajadores desaparecidos en el desprendimiento del vertedero de Zaldibar (Bizkaia), en una imagen de archivo. / EFE - MIGUEL TOÑA

BILBAO

Actualizado:

europa press

El viceconsejero de Seguridad del Gobierno vasco, Josu Zubiaga, ha anunciado que el resto óseo hallado este domingo en el vertedero de Zaldibar "pertenece a una persona" y se ha descubierto a una profundidad de 23 metros. Asimismo, el viceconsejero ha pedido a los familiares de los dos trabajadores sepultados -Alberto Sololuze y Joaquín Beltrán- "paciencia".

Zubiaga ha comparecido en Ermua, junto al director de Patrimonio Natural y Cambio Climatico, Aitor Zulueta, para informar de las novedades sobre el rescate en el vertedero de Zaldibar" que colapsó el pasado 6 de febrero.

Tras confirmar que el resto hallado este domingo es humano, Zubiaga ha destacado que ha habido que "excavar 23 metros, un edificio de ocho pisos para llegar" a ellos.

Asimismo, ha reconocido que, partir de ahora esa zona se delimita como "zona más probable de encontrar más restos" y se trabajará de forma "más quirúrgica, con más cuidado", mientras se realiza "el análisis científico del resto encontrado".

Por otro lado, ha solicitado a las familias de Joaquín Beltrán y Alberto Sololuze "un poco de paciencia", ya que los más de seis meses de trabajo van dando sus resultados".



Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público