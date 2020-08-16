Encuentran restos óseos humanos en la zona del derrumbe del vertedero de Zaldibar

BILBAOActualizado:
El viceconsejero de Seguridad del Gobierno vasco, Josu Zubiaga, ha anunciado que el resto óseo hallado este domingo en el vertedero de Zaldibar "pertenece a una persona" y se ha descubierto a una profundidad de 23 metros. Asimismo, el viceconsejero ha pedido a los familiares de los dos trabajadores sepultados -Alberto Sololuze y Joaquín Beltrán- "paciencia".
Zubiaga ha comparecido en Ermua, junto al director de Patrimonio Natural y Cambio Climatico, Aitor Zulueta, para informar de las novedades sobre el rescate en el vertedero de Zaldibar" que colapsó el pasado 6 de febrero.
Tras confirmar que el resto hallado este domingo es humano, Zubiaga ha destacado que ha habido que "excavar 23 metros, un edificio de ocho pisos para llegar" a ellos.
Asimismo, ha reconocido que, partir de ahora esa zona se delimita como "zona más probable de encontrar más restos" y se trabajará de forma "más quirúrgica, con más cuidado", mientras se realiza "el análisis científico del resto encontrado".
Por otro lado, ha solicitado a las familias de Joaquín Beltrán y Alberto Sololuze "un poco de paciencia", ya que los más de seis meses de trabajo van dando sus resultados".
