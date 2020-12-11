Encuentro de Virginia P. Alonso con los suscriptores de la república de 'Público'

Madrid
2020 ha sido un año muy especial en la redacción de Público. No sólo por el reto informativo de la covid-19, sino también por el enorme apoyo que hemos recibido de las personas que nos leen, y muy especialmente de las personas que forman parte de La República de Público.
Por eso, creemos que merece la pena aprovechar la ocasión y encontrarnos virtualmente y responder a las inquietudes, preguntas y sugerencias de las personas que con vuestro apoyo hacéis posible cada día este periódico.
El encuentro con la directora de Público, Virginia P. Alonso, tendrá lugar en Público TV el jueves 17 de diciembre, a las 18 horas.
¿Tienes una pregunta para la directora de Público? Puedes dejárnosla aquí, antes del lunes 14 de diciembre:
