Estás leyendo: ¿Apoyas que se eliminen los símbolos colonialistas?

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Encuesta ¿Apoyas que se eliminen los símbolos colonialistas?

Estatua decapitada de Cristóbal Colón en Boston. / REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Estatua decapitada de Cristóbal Colón en Boston. / REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Madrid

Público

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público