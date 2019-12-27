Público
Encuesta: ¿Cómo crees que será el 2020?

Por primera vez en los últimos cinco años, los españoles que son pesimistas respecto al año entrante superan a los que lo miran con optimismo: un 35% cree que 2020 será peor que el 2019. Y tú, ¿qué opinas?

Un perro abrigado por el frío invierno observa 2020 con cierto escepticismo | Pixabay

