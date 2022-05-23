Estás leyendo: Encuesta | ¿Debe el rey emérito Juan Carlos I dar explicaciones a la ciudadanía?

Público
Público

Encuesta | ¿Debe el rey emérito Juan Carlos I dar explicaciones a la ciudadanía?

Su visita a España para participar en una regata ha enfurecido a un amplio sector de la población que ve en el monarca la figura de una persona corrupta que se ha librado de la Justicia y que continúa viviendo a costa del dinero público.

Regreso inminente del rey Juan Carlos
El 'regatista' rey emérito Juan Carlos I durante su visita en Sanxenxo.

Madrid

Actualizado:

Tras un largo período de especulaciones, el emérito rey Juan Carlos I volvió a España tras dos años huido de la Justicia en Abu Dabi. Lejos de dar explicaciones a la ciudadanía, el monarca se ha paseado libremente por Sanxenxo y Madrid sacudiéndose las preguntas de la prensa sobre su situación. ¿Crees que debe darnos explicaciones?

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público