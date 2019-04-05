Público
Encuesta: ¿Eres partidaria de dar besos como saludo en el ambiente de trabajo?

La primera ministra de Nueva Zelanda, Jacinda Ardern, estrecha la mano al presidente de China, Xi Jinping. /REUTERS

El protocolo dicta que el saludo en un entorno laboral debe pasar por estrechar la mano cuando no se conoce a la otra persona. Sin embargo, los españoles tienden a rozar sus mejillas con las de sus interlocutoras: ¿una cuestión educativa o cultural? Algunos superiores ejercen su autoridad sobre empleadas jóvenes, un signo de machismo, condescendencia o poder.

En este reportaje de Henrique Mariño varios expertos intentan responder a cuestiones como ¿es correcto en algún caso ese gesto durante una presentación o incumple las reglas de la profesionalidad?, ¿responde a una cuestión educativa o cultural? o ¿es simplemente una actitud condescendiente o una demostración de autoridad?

Por eso, le preguntamos a usted como lector:

