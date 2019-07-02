Antoni Monguilod, un vecino de Malgrat de Mar (Barcelona) al que diagnosticaron párkinson hace doce años y que ya no puede valerse por sí mismo, suplica a los políticos que legalicen ya la eutanasia para dejar "sufrir" y morir "dignamente" y que reconozcan que decidir sobre la muerte "es un derecho fundamental".

Acompañado por su esposa, que le atiende las 24 horas y le ayuda a comunicarse, Monguilod, de 74 años, ha explicado que los médicos le han dicho que comprenden su petición pero que no pueden hacer nada para ayudarle porque la muerte asistida no está permitida en España.

Los médicos le han dicho que comprenden su petición pero que no pueden hacer nada para ayudarle

La esposa y los cuatro hijos del enfermo comprenden y asumen la petición, pero el hombre no les quiere "comprometer ni que tengan problemas" cuando se muera, como ha pasado con María José Carrasco, de quien la esposa del enfermo, Magdalena, ha dicho que "fue muy valiente".

Monguilod, que no se ha planteado viajar a otro país, como Suiza, donde está regulado el suicidio asistido, porque no pueden costear el traslado, ha escrito un testamento vital para dejar su cuerpo a la ciencia, aunque lamenta que no le hayan permitido dejar escrito su deseo de morir cuando él lo decida.

