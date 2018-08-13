Público
Murcia Se entrega en Murcia un hombre que se atrincheró con sus hijos de uno y tres años tras agredir a su pareja

Tenía una orden de alejamiento de su pareja, a la que había agredido antes de encerrarse con sus hijos, de uno y tres años, en su vivienda y armado con un cuchillo. El hombre depuso su actitud tras cuatro horas de encierro y tras hablar con un negociador policial.  

Una mujer muestra una pancarta en contra de la violencia machista.- EFE

Un hombre, cuya identidad no ha trascendido, se entregó a la Policía tras permanecer varias horas atrincherado en su casa en la pedanía murciada de Patiño. Armado con un cuchillo, advirtió a la policía que se acercó hasta la vivienda, que estaba armado y con los niños (de uno y tres años) dentro de la casa. 

Según informa la Opinión de Murcia, el hombre que cuenta con una orden de alejamiento habría propinado una paliza a la madre de los niños antes del encierro.  Según el rotativo, la mujer había conseguido escapar a un bar cercano, desde donde se ha dado el aviso a la Policía. El hombre informó a los agentes que se acercaron a la vivienda que portaba algún tipo de arma y que los dos niños de corta edad estaba dentro con él.

Según medios locales, más de una decena de vehículos policiales se desplazaron hasta el lugar de los hechos, incluido un negociador de la Policía Nacional, que consiguió que el vecino desistiera en su actitud y entregara a los menores después de más de cuatro horas encerrado en su vivienda. El hombre fue detenido y trasladado a las dependencias policiales.

