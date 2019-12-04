Público
Manuel Se entrega el principal sospechoso de la desaparición de Marta Calvo

La mujer desapareció el pasado 7 de noviembre en el pueblo de Manuel (València). Es el mismo día en el que los vecinos del hombre le vieron por última vez.

El principal sospechoso de la desaparición hace casi un mes de la joven, el 7 de noviembre, Marta Calvo en el municipio de Manuel (València) se ha entregado a las autoridades, han indicado a Efe fuentes próximas a la investigación.

Se trata de un hombre de origen colombiano, de 38 años y con antecedentes delictivos, que estaba en paradero desconocido desde que el pasado 7 de noviembre se perdiera la pista de la joven, de 25 años, que se había citado con él por internet. Sus vecinos le vieron por última vez ese mismo día.

