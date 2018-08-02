Público
Juana Rivas Entregan más de 250.000 firmas para pedir el indulto de Juana Rivas

Las 250.000 firmas recogidas en la plataforma Change.org serán entregadas en el Registro Civil del Ministerio de Justicia.

Juana Rivas y uno de sus abogados Juan de Dios en una forto de archivo / EFE

Más de 250.000 peticiones de indulto para la vecina de Maracena (Granada) Juana Rivas serán entregadas este jueves en el Ministerio de Justicia, seis días después de haber sido condenada a cinco años de cárcel y a seis sin la patria potestad de sus hijos.

Las 250.000 firmas recogidas a través de la plataforma Change.org serán entregadas en el Registro Civil del Ministerio de Justicia por Marina Marroquí y Nuria Coronado, creadoras de la petición de indulto y que cuenta con el apoyo de varias asociaciones feministas.

"En la Justicia española, defender a tus hijos del maltrato es más punible que el maltrato en sí", se indica en la petición en la que se pide el indulto "como una vía para acabar con esta injusticia".

La petición, puesta en marcha nada más conocerse la sentencia el pasado 27 de julio, consiguió más de 200.000 firmas en las primeras 48 horas, que han ido aumentando hasta superar las 250.000.

Sus creadoras, Marroquí y Coronado, reclaman una solución política inmediata para el caso de Juana Rivas, condenada a cinco años de cárcel y a seis sin la patria potestad de sus dos hijos, así como a pagar 30.000 euros a su expareja Francesco Arcuri y todas las costas del juicio.

Además, exigen al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez que conceda un indulto incluso antes de agotar todas las vías judiciales para "poner fin a esta injusticia".

También hacen referencia al hecho de que la sentencia se haya dictado "sin haber tenido en cuenta la denuncia por violencia de género interpuesta hace dos años y que sigue paralizada en los juzgados". 

