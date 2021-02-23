Estás leyendo: La Generalitat activa un protocolo por alta contaminación en toda Catalunya

Episodios de contaminación La Generalitat activa un protocolo por alta contaminación en toda Catalunya

El protocolo se ha activado por la polución resultante de la entrada de polvo sahariano, que ha eleveado considerablemente los niveles de partículas en suspensión PM10. 

La torre Glòries de Barcelona tras una nube densa de contaminación.
La torre Glòries de Barcelona tras una nube densa de contaminación. Josep Lago / AFP

madrid

La Dirección General de Calidad Ambiental y Cambio Climático de la Generalitat ha activado el protocolo por un episodio ambiental por contaminación de partículas en suspensión en el aire PM10 en toda Catalunya. La escalada de partículas en suspensión se debe a la llegada de polvo sahariano, hecho con el que la Generalitat justifica no haber limitado el tráfico, pero sí haber recomendado la limitación de la actividad al aire libre, sobre todo a aquellas personas con problemas respiratorios y cardiovasculares.

La Generalitat también anima a usar en lo que dure el episodio el uso del transporte público. Según informa El Periódico, en Barcelona se regará con agua freática las principales vías de la ciudad y se prohíbe usar las máquinas que expulsan aire en el servicio de limpieza y jardinería, así como las actividades que generen polvo en las obras.

Según ha informado la Generalitat, la activación del episodio se debe a que la media diaria de los niveles de PM10 durante el día de ayer han sido superiores al valor de 80 mg/m³ en 16 estaciones de medición, 10 de estos puntos en la Zona de Protección Especial del área de Barcelona y en otras 27 se han superado los 50 mg/m³.

