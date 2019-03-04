La agencia pública de noticias EFE ha denunciado ante la Fiscalía a Carlos Ponce, uno de los sindicalistas que, en representación de Unión General de Trabajadores (UGT), participó en la negociación del ERE que se aplicó en la agencia en 2012.
Según informa este lunes El Confidencial, en 2012 EFE acordó con los sindicatos un ERE (Expediente de Regulación de Empleo) que supuso una bajada en los sueldos de los trabajadores de la agencia, la reducción de jornada de forma masiva e incluso prejubilaciones, con el fin de evitar despidos en la plantilla.
Carlos Ponce, entonces responsable de medios del sindicato UGT, fue uno de los negociadores del ERE. Meses después del acuerdo, Ponce empezó a facturar a través de su sociedad cerca de un millón de euros por el “asesoramiento, representación, gestión y desarrollo de proyectos” mediante un contrato de prestación de servicios con la propia agencia EFE, por el que llegó a facturar cerca de un millón de euros entre 2013 y 2018.
UGT explica que Ponce corto la relación con el sindicato pocos meses después de la negociación. A inicios de 2013, la empresa Creatividad y Empleo SL (C&E), sociedad de Ponce, firmó el contrato con la agencia por un valor de 41.250 euros trimestrales, más objetivos y gastos.
