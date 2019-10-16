La aerolínea irlandesa Ryanair ha confirmado este martes su intención de despedir a 432 trabajadores de sus bases de Girona y Canarias, 327 tripulantes de cabina y 105 pilotos, según ha informado el sindicato USO en un comunicado.
USO, que recuerda que este martes ha dado comienzo el procedimiento de regulación de empleo colectivo iniciado por Ryanair, Crewlink y Workforce, ha avanzado que en el planteamiento inicial en Girona se verán afectados 100 tripulantes, al igual que en la base de Tenerife Sur, por lo que serán las más perjudicadas.
Asimismo, indica que en la base de Gran Canaria se producirán 69 despidos y en la de Lanzarote 58, y precisa que se despedirá a 220 tripulantes contratados directamente por Ryanair, 85 por Workforce y 22 ligados a Crewlink.
Según USO, por la documentación analizada sobre el procedimiento de regulación de empleo colectivo propuesto para las bases afectadas "todo parece indicar que las causas del ERE no están justificadas".
Por ello indica que en las fechas que se han fijado para comenzar las negociaciones, los días 25 y 30 de octubre, el sindicato tratará de frenar este proceso o minimizar al máximo las pérdidas de empleo.
