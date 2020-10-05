Estás leyendo: Trabajadores de Acciona protestan por los despidos en la entrada de la planta de Nissan

ERE Trabajadores de Acciona protestan por los despidos en la entrada de la planta de Nissan

La protesta se ha iniciado sobre las 05.00 horas de este lunes y se ha prolongado hasta las 08.00, según han explicado fuentes sindicales.

Concentració de treballadors d'Acciona
Concentración de trabajadores de Acciona, empresa subcontratada por Nissan. EFE/ Alejandro García

efe

Unos 200 extrabajadores de Acciona han protestado esta mañana a la entrada de las instalaciones de Nissan en la Zona Franca de Barcelona por el despido de unos 500 empleados el pasado viernes

La protesta demuestra la frustración por el hecho de que se hayan ejecutado los despidos de unos 500 trabajadores de Acciona

La protesta se ha iniciado sobre las 05.00 horas de este lunes y se ha prolongado hasta las 08.00, según han explicado fuentes sindicales, que también han asegurado que los manifestantes han quemado ropa de trabajo de Acciona.

La protesta de este lunes supone el "broche final" para demostrar la "frustración" por el hecho de que se hayan ejecutado los despidos de unos 500 trabajadores de Acciona, principal subcontrata de Nissan, que prestaban servicio logísticos en la planta de la Zona Franca.

Los sindicatos ya anunciaron que plantearán una demanda ante los tribunales con el fin de lograr la nulidad del Expediente de Regulación de Empleo (ERE).

